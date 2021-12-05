December 5, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Call Off Engagement

Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Call Off Engagement

Sammi Turano December 5, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:44 Second

Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Call Off Engagement

It’s over! Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have called off their engagement, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple, who have been together for five years, got engaged earlier this season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raquel Leviss (@raquelleviss)

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the couple shared via their respective Instagram accounts today.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The former couple will address their split on the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which was filmed this past Friday.

More details will be posted as they become available.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed With COVID-19
0 0
1 min read

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed With COVID-19

November 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Britney Spears Conservatorship Terminated
0 0
1 min read

Britney Spears Conservatorship Terminated

November 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
6 min read

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hollywood’s Best Kept Secret: Famous Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Mesa Tells Us More 

November 10, 2021 Jules Lavallee

You may have missed

Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Call Off Engagement
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Call Off Engagement

December 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Politician and War Veteran Bob Dole Dead at 98
0 0
2 min read

Politician and War Veteran Bob Dole Dead at 98

December 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: HERE TV ACQUIRES DEMONHUNTR
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: HERE TV ACQUIRES DEMONHUNTR

December 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Sony Releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released
0 0
1 min read

Sony Releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released

December 5, 2021 Sammi Turano