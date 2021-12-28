December 28, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021

Sammi Turano December 28, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 39 Second

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021

  • Raquel’s sister Kate seems so sweet and so supportive of James’s sobriety. That is exactly what he needs now.
  • I understand why James doesn’t want Raquel having a trashy bachelorette party. However, he did come off as controlling. I can see why Kate is now seeing red flags.
  • Scotch….it sounded good at the time. Oh, Brock.
  • Brock planning to propose to Scheana….complete with a shotgun wedding is so….crazy, but to him.
  • Lala seems so serious about her business and I am so proud of her dedication.
  • It is obvious the Tom breakup is not going over well, but at least Katie and Ariana are still close.
  • I am loving the fact that Lala calls James out on his bad behavior, but she does it in a direct, nice way.
  • How is Lala the voice of reason in this episode? First with James, then with Brock and the engagement/wedding idea. That being said, she seems to want what is best for Scheana and to be a good friend.
  • Charli has made $356 for her feet pictures so far.
  • So, everyone now knows Brock’s plan….while Scheana was secretly shopping for dresses. Right now, it looks like the wedding is a no-go, but the engagement is on.
  • Lala seems to really be focusing on being a better friend these days, good for her!
  • Katie and Ariana are opening a sandwich shop….I am actually curious to see how this goes.
  • Lisa’s support of the shop is great….don’t get mad, get even and then some!
  • James doubling down on his behavior about the bachelorette party is…..kind of scary. Also, Tom should not have brought it up at Lala’s party. There is a time and a place for things, and this is not it.
  • It is odd, but very cute that Lisa purchased the feet pictures to help support the girls.

More next week. stay tuned!

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3

December 27, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Orange County Highlights and Snark for 12/22/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Orange County Highlights and Snark for 12/22/2021

December 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2021
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2021

December 19, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021

December 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
Man of the Year: Ali LeRoi
0 0
2 min read

Man of the Year: Ali LeRoi

December 27, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3

December 27, 2021 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: TV Show of the Year
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: TV Show of the Year

December 26, 2021 Sammi Turano