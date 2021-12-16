Two New Cooking Series Breaking Now on Kosher.com

0 0

Kosher.com is the leading resource for all things Kosher, including recipes, products, and video content geared toward everyone from those keeping kosher to those who just want to learn more about the tradition. What is trending on Kosher.com?

Aside from Kosher.com new shows breaking this season, we have some amazing evergreen entertainment including shows and recipes that provide our audience with interesting and relevant content. This season, two of our biggest traffic drivers have been people looking for Chanukah recipes, specifically our latke recipes and new episode of “Easy Does It” with Esty Wolbe, featuring her famous “Faked Ziti”.

Tell us about the debut of Rosh Chodesh Club Featuring Award-Winning Chef Gabe Garcia. How excited are you for this addition?

Aside from the notoriety that Chef Gabe brings, we love his energy, his culinary skills and his ability to bring his breadth of knowledge to the everyday home cook. We are excited to add Gabe’s cook-along in real time show to our repertoire, a show that has not been done on our site before. It will allow our audience to cook-along with a master chef, producing restaurant quality cooking in comfort of their own homes.

What can we expect in December?

Get ready for some great shows this winter, where we get out of the kitchen and head to the farm and learn about how to buy, prepare and cook quality meats in a new series called Marble and Grain. We also visit our own pastry chef in Paris and learn how to create desserts that look like they came out of a French Patisserie in Sara’s Patisserie.

Kosher.com is committed to not only educating others about various Jewish cultures, but also learning about the cultural customs of others. Why is this an important ingredient to the success of Kosher.com

Kosher is steeped in traditions and customs and at Kosher.com we value and understand the importance of honoring the cultures and customs of everyone. The ingredients for keeping kosher alive and joyous for the next generations is creating a space that not only provides much needed recipes and education on kosher but also celebrates the tradition of keeping kosher and cultivating a pride in our heritage.

Tell us about the new show Breaking Bread with Danielle Renov. How much fun will viewers have on this tasty food tour?

I believe that Danielle journey is so very important to see. She is not only cooking alongside others from other culinary and ethnic backgrounds, she is having conversations about why their tradition is so important to them and learning from each other in the process.

There are six episodes including one that features Rudy Roschmann, a beloved young Jewish community activist. Tell us more.

Episode 1- Breaking Bread with Danielle Renov- is the show introduction on Danielle and her travels and interviews to set the stage on what is to come

Episode 2 –This episode features Rudy Roschmann, an infamous young Jewish community activist who was held captive in Nigeria while filming his movie. Rudy joins Danielle and talks about antisemitism as a child an adult and his perspective and beliefs about Israel and Jewish world. He is joined by his friend Eliran Ben Yair, an 18 year old Jewish influencer and Rabbi Harry Rozenberg known for positive pr for the Jewish World. .

Episode 3- On location in Neve Zedek, Tel Aviv. Danielle Cooks with Sapir Barak https://instagram.com/shabbatcookingmagic?utm_medium=copy_link a single woman from Tel Aviv, who is a kosher foodie known for hosting big Shabbat meals. She was born in Israel but grew up in Belgium. Sapir like Danielle is half Ashkenazi and Half Sephardic and in general her cooking is a fusion of her life. She brought mainly talks about Kosher food and Shabbat meals. This show focuses on some of her best Shabbat creations

Episode 4- Filmed on Location in Jerusalem the segment features Avigail Flisher + DR. Zhenia Flisher- Russian mother (Avigail), came to Israel few years ago alone and is a very modest and gentle woman, She hosted Danielle at her mothers in law Zhenia’s house where you can experience the rich connection they have The segment is centered around preparing Russian food, and conversation about her Russian roots and the family they have created here in Israel.

Episode 5- Filmed on location in Emek Hefer, Moshav Ometz, this episode features Esther Shor a funny woman, with intense presence and strong Yemeni routes who prepares with Danielle traditional Yemeni food at her sister Rutti Sigeti’s house on the kibbutz. The food and conversation focus on Yemen life, traditional Yemen cooking and filled with lots of joy and love.

Episode 6 – To Be announced

Do you see your new Cooking Series bringing new viewership to “Lets talk Kosher?”

Danielle is reaching out beyond her community, showing and representing how other people live and celebrate their heritage. Our mission is to create conversations around kosher food. By showing these conversations, it is our hope that we expand our community to new viewership that come with their own unique traditions. Our conversations will only be enriched by other perspectives and backgrounds.

For recipes and all kinds of information go to our www.kosher.com or get the app

Instagram kosherdotcom

Follow us on facebook @kosherdotcom

