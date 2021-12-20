December 20, 2021

Tomboy X and Warner Brothers Collaborate

Sammi Turano December 20, 2021
 In TomboyX’s 3rd collaboration with Warner Bros., the Enter the Matrix Collection is inspired by The Matrix Resurrections, the 4th film in The Matrix franchise starring Keanu Reaves, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and more.
The collection features TomboyX’s signature genderless underwear and loungewear including bras, underwear, t-shirt, and joggers in a matrix themed print made with TENCEL™ and OEKO-TEX®-certified cotton. Offered in sizes XS – 6X with prices ranging from $20 – $48 available now at TomboyX.com.
The collaboration is now available at TomboyX.com

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

