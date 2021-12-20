0 0

THE SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: REVEALED airs tonight on FOX (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and streams free on Tubi throughout the holiday season. This family-friendly film follows a faux investigation of a massive data breach in the North Pole. Christmas experts, contributors and enthusiasts examine the avalanche of data and share top-secret findings. Find out what’s the line between naughty and nice in the final reveal exposing the biggest secrets of Christmas.

Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TVs, LG TVs, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Verizon Stream TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

