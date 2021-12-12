Read Time:2 Minute, 45 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2021
- The husbands look bored AF listening to their wives talk about the drama with Mary.
- At least Heather’s daughter seems kind of interested in the gossip.
- I would hire both a private investigator and file a police report if I was getting messages like this…no stone left unturned.
- Jen getting a new number seems really suspect at this point.
- I don’t blame the women for not wanting to see Jen while she is dealing with her legal issues. That being said, I am kind of surprised Heather met her for lunch.
- WAIT, this took place over a matter of four days?
- Did anyone notice that Jen’s makeup didn’t smear at all? Either she isn’t really crying or she has really good waterproof makeup.
- That Jen/Stuart banana feeding scene was creepy AF,
- So Heather was willing to share with Jen with the other women said about her, but left out what she said? Got it.
- Jen is REALLY convinced that she did nothing wrong and that she has no idea why she was arrested. I am not sure if she is really narcissistic or just that clueless as to what was going on in her own business/
- Whitney spent her family’s entire life savings and is applying for a million-dollar credit for this business? How did she not think this through? How is Justin staying so calm? I would be PISSED if my husband did this to our family.
- Why didn’t Whitney and Justin go into the other room to talk? At least Bobbie would have been able to finish her food! Poor girl got kicked out of the room to shower so her parents could talk and had to leave all that yummy looking food behind.
- Mary’s closet is the size of my old apartment complex, current house and college dorm combined. I am mentally trying to calculate how much everything in there is worth, but I cannot do that kind of math.
- I get liking pretty things and ‘bonding’ with items, but there comes a point where it is too much.
- Why is Lisa so upset and what exactly is she blaming on Whitney and Heather?
- I think Meredith has got the patience of a saint for dealing with this Lisa rant.
- Jennie teaching everyone about the Vietnamese culture is amazing. I just hope it doesn’t end in disaster the way Dr. Tiffany’s clutural dinner did on Dallas.
- It is adorable how Jennie has her daughter Karlyn help choose the food for the event.
- Coach promised to stand by Jen. She still seems confused as to what happened and convinced she did nothing wrong.
- It is sweet that Whitney is using her own influencers as models for her relaunch.
- I laughed way too hard at the Iris and Beau merchandise being labeled as ‘Not Wild Rose.’
- Jennie calling out the mistakes in the relaunch was a classic Jennie moment.
- Of course they can’t let Whitney have her moment and have to make it about Jen.
- Is Heather seriously drinking wine out of the bottle? She is legit my spirit animal.
- I am surprised Whitney called Cameron, but wonder what she is going to do with the information.
More next week, stay tuned!
