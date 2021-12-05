December 5, 2021

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark for 12/5/2021

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

Sammi Turano December 5, 2021
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark for 12/5/2021

  • My heart breaks for Cameron and how he felt duped by Mary and her church.
  • I understand that Meredith’s point about Mary, but why would she think Lisa would lie?
  • Mary got REALLY defensive when Lisa questioned her church and things Jen said the members had gone through.
  • I am on Whitney’s side…..it makes no sense that Mary would buy Heather and Lisa off….for…..what exactly? Their silence?
  • Mary is acting like a fifth grader…saying that she and Lisa are best friends and she won’t be friends with Whitney anymore.
  • I really hope Heather and her sister can work through their issues, but it doesn’t seem like they will ever be really close.
  • Are we even going to see Jen in this episode?
  • These ladies pack like me on trips….way too many things that I never end up needing. I think it is a woman thing.
  • I completely forgot about the Meredith/Seth dating other people debacle from last season?
  • Where is everybody? Hiding from the truth! Whitney always has the BEST lines.
  • Jennie has a point about Meredith being a hypocrite, but Meredith hired the PI to protect her kids.
  • Whitney calls EVERYONE out on their BS….which is probably why Mary hates her.
  • Now Lisa is yelling at Whitney for calling her out? Can any of these women own their behavior?
  • I had no idea Lisa was a New Yorker.
  • It is really rude to give everyone a gift and leave someone else. Either do it privately or not at all.
  • Jennie seems so confused about everything….it is also cute that she couldn’t pronounce Christian Louboutin’s name and then covered for it by saying she doesn’t speak French.
  • Heather is right to be upset by all this, but not handling it very well. Then again, nobody is really handling any of this very well.
  • Wait, WHAT is Mary saying about thugs? I am so lost and confused. Nothing in this fight makes any sense.
  • Why would you bring a Valentino bag on a ski trip?
  • The rest of this season looks messy AF and I am HERE FOR IT!

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
