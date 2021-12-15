Read Time:1 Minute, 28 Second
The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 12/15/2021
- Six vials of fillers in her face? I know nothing about plastic surgery, but how does that work? Is that considered a lot or too much?
- Gina’s boyfriend seems more interested in his food than anything she is saying. Then again, she is complaining a lot, so there is that.
- Heather’s poor husband can’t get a word in edgewise as she reads her text chain with Shannon. No wonder he stopped listening.
- You must be out of your damn mind if you think I would ever try Cryo….but Noella asking for booze afterward is a total mood.
- The lady at the Cryo place had the biggest WTF look when Noella described her sex dungeon and falling asleep in it.
- Noella reminds me of Carlton from RHOBH.
- Emily’s family is aware of what happened to Pluto and it seems that they also think it is messed up.
- Anabelle asking about being un-baptized was actually a very interesting, thought-provoking question….and something I’ve always wondered. Can someone actually go to a priest and be like ‘yo, un-baptize me?’
- Jen’s family seems like a hoot.
- Did Jen really give her mom a teeny tiny shot of wine while she drank a bigger glass? That is……something….
- Hearing Jen and her mom talk about her father’s death is so heartbreaking.
- Wow, it sounds like Noella was really blindsided by her husband leaving her, considering everything she is dealing with, it is so gross for him to do that.
- Noella’s husband really did her DIRTY. There is no excuse for that.
- Did one of them SERIOUSLY say, ‘it sucks for you?’ Who the EFF says that?
More next week, stay tuned!
