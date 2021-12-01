Read Time:1 Minute, 3 Second
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Premiere: Snark and Highlights
- It is nice to see such a sweet update on Heather’s life.
- Heather seems proud of her kids, but still okay with calling them out on their BS.
- Uh….maybe Gina should just stick to using Uber or car services?
- This Pilates class with Gina and Emily looks intense….and not only on the ho-ha. I would to it in a minute though.
- My heart breaks for Gina as she relives the stuff she went through with her ex.
- All the ladies seem to really love their children. The shopping trip was bittersweet, especially since Sophie is going to Texas.
- Head, shoulders, knees and toes plastic surgery should totally be a thing doctors offer. Not literally, but as the name of a service.
- The sex dungeon is giving me serious Carlton Gebbia vibes.
- Nicole dated Kid Rock and sued Terry Dubrow? Looks like she is going to be bringing serious drama to the show.
- I am not quite sure how I would feel about a lawyer named Sweet James, just saying.
- Wow, the party has barely begun and the women are already planning judgement and attacks.
This season looks like it is going to be intense. Stay tuned!
More Stories
The Masked Singer: Smell You Later
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 11/30/2021
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Reunion Part 4 Snark and Highlights