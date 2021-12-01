December 1, 2021

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Premiere: Snark and Highlights

Sammi Turano December 1, 2021
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Premiere: Snark and Highlights

  • It is nice to see such a sweet update on Heather’s life.
  • Heather seems proud of her kids, but still okay with calling them out on their BS.
  • Uh….maybe Gina should just stick to using Uber or car services?
  • This Pilates class with Gina and Emily looks intense….and not only on the ho-ha. I would to it in a minute though.
  • My heart breaks for Gina as she relives the stuff she went through with her ex.
  • All the ladies seem to really love their children. The shopping trip was bittersweet, especially since Sophie is going to Texas.
  • Head, shoulders, knees and toes plastic surgery should totally be a thing doctors offer. Not literally, but as the name of a service.
  • The sex dungeon is giving me serious Carlton Gebbia vibes.
  • Nicole dated Kid Rock and sued Terry Dubrow? Looks like she is going to be bringing serious drama to the show.
  • I am not quite sure how I would feel about a lawyer named Sweet James, just saying.
  • Wow, the party has barely begun and the women are already planning judgement and attacks.

 

This season looks like it is going to be intense. Stay tuned!

