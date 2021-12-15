December 15, 2021

The Masked Singer Winner Announced

 Sammi Turano December 15, 2021
“QUEEN OF HEARTS” UNMASKING:

“QUEEN OF HEARTS” INTERVIEW: 

“BULL” UNMASKING: 

“BULL” INTERVIEW:

 

 

CONGRATULATIONS TO WINNER JEWEL AND RUNNER UP TODRICK HALL!

