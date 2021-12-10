0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 59 Second

The Amazing Race Announces Season 33 Cast

After 20 years and 32 trips around the globe, over 600 Racers have traveled more than one million miles to more than 90 countries! Now, meet the 11 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 33rd edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE on the two-hour season premiere, Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, THE AMAZING RACE resumed and concluded production this fall.

The globe-trotting teams begin the season from their homes and travel to London, England, where they must find “The Queen” and “Boris Johnson” having a nosh. They then travel to Scotland, where the nearly 20-month pitstop began. Host Phil Keoghan will utter the iconic words “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line of leg four in Switzerland, and teams then travel through France, Greece, Portugal and Los Angeles, where the team to cross the final finish line first will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

“The world is our sound stage on THE AMAZING RACE, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority,” said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer of the CBS Original series. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” said Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer of THE AMAZING RACE. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)

Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Watch: Meet Akbar and Sheridan

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)

Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Watch: Meet Anthony and Spencer

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30) Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively. Watch: Meet Raquel and Cayla Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38) Best friends from Columbia, Mo. Watch: Meet Ryan and Dustyv Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31) YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore. Watch: Meet Taylor and Isaiah THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. *Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts