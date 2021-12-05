0 0
Read Time:21 Second
Sony Releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released
Sony Pictures Animation just tweeted the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Check it out below.
Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. 🕸 Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022. pic.twitter.com/TJEi44Xs5S
— Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) December 5, 2021
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
RuPaul’s Drag Race 14: Meet The Cast
Women of the Movement Sneak Peek
discovery+ Announces Key Participants in Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed