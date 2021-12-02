December 2, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race 14: Meet The Cast

December 2, 2021
Check out the cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race 14, which is set to hit your screens January 7, 2022, only on VH1!

The Season 14 cast includes:

Alyssa Hunter: Continuing the long tradition of Puerto Rican contestants on “Drag Race,” Alyssa is known as an accomplished pageant queen.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals: This classic Southern pageant queen hails from Atlanta.

Bosco: The Seattle native experimented with prosthetic makeup during the onset of the pandemic to add to her repertoire.

Daya Betty: Standing six-foot-four, Daya sports an ’80s look she crafted working within the Missouri-based House of Methyd, founded by Season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd.

Deja Skye: This Fresno, Ca. native has a vividly colorful drag aesthetic and boasts “killer cup sync skills,” according to a release.

Jasmine Kennedie: This New York City queen is known for her dancing skills and upbeat personality.

Jorgeous: This Latina queen began doing drag at 16 and also touts herself as a “dancing diva” on Instagram.

June Jambalaya: Another queen renowned for her dancing, June hails from Los Angeles.

Kerri Colby: One of two trans women on the season, Kerri is a Los Angeles queen who is a member of “the legendary House of Colby.”

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté: As her name suggests, Kornbread — also a trans woman and L.A. queen — has an aesthetic based in food.

Lady Camden: This British native lives now in Sacramento, and is a trained ballet dancer.

Maddy Morphosis: The first heterosexual queen to compete on “Drag Race,” Maddy is from Fayetteville, Ark. and performs as a camp and comedy queen.

Orion Story: Orion is the first queen to represent Michigan on “Drag Race,” with an aesthetic described in a release as “smoldering Lana Del Rey energy.”

Willow Pill: The drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly shares her outré approach to drag.

