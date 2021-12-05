0 0

Politician and War Veteran Bob Dole Dead at 98

Sad news for the world today. American hero, Senator and former Presidential nominee Bob Dole has died. He was 98 years old.

The WWII veteran announced that he was battling stage four lung cancer earlier this year.

His death was confirmed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation via social media.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

No further information was given regarding his death, but several of his colleagues, including President Joe Biden, expressed their condolences to his family and shared fond memories of the American hero.

TVGrapevine sends love and prayers to his family at this time.

