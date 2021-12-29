0 0

Movie of the Year: Psych 3 This is Gus

There were many movies released in 2021, many of which won over viewers and were nominated for awards. Some made us laugh, some made us cry, while others made us think. With many amazing movies to choose from, it was difficult to pick just one for our Movie of the Year.

However, I had to stick to my roots and pick Psych 3: This is Gus. I know it was a TV/streaming movie and may not have been nominated for any awards, but it is one that did something more important: made me smile during uncertain times. Psych 3 was released in November, around the time when the world was learning about Omicron and current events left people in a state of despair. The movie, which focused on Gus trying to find his fiancée Selene’s estranged husband before the birth of their child, was full of laughter, fun and of course, pineapple. Appearances by the OG cast and singer Curt Smith proved that you could go home again when it comes to watching something comforting. (Spoiler alert: Curt even releases a NEW song during the movie!) Best of all, the ending left viewers wanting more….and the possibility of a fourth movie. (A follow up on the John Cena escape from movie one, anyone?)

Psych 3 did something many movies didn’t this year. It served as an escape from real life and let viewers forget what was happening in the world, even if it was just for a couple of hours. It allowed us to laugh, cry, reminisce and smile, which is why it is TVGrapevine’s Movie of the Year.

