Mountain Monster Sneak Peek

It’s Bigfoot or bust for the Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings team (AIMS) as they head back to the Tygart Valley in West Virginia. The surviving members, Willy McQuillian, Jeff Headlee, Joseph “Huckleberry” Lott, Jacob “Buck” Lowe and William “Wild Bill” Neff, are on a mission to go after a massive Sasquatch that they know roams these hidden hills. Season Six of the cult-classic series, MOUNTAIN MONSTERS, returns with 10 new one-hour episodes beginning on Sunday, January 2 on Travel Channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and begins streaming the same day on discovery+.

Before setting off, the AIMS team are given an old shoeshine box that belonged to their beloved late team leader, Trapper. While they are unsure of what the contents of the box mean, they know there must be more to it after finding an old picture of Trapper sitting next to a Tygart Valley sign. So, they hit the road equipped with the box and determination to catch Bigfoot.

The AIMS team soon discover that they are in a cryptozoic creature hotspot unlike any other. As they chase the numerous monsters of the Tygart Valley and build breathtaking traps, they continue to learn that Trapper may have been onto this secret all along, and the key to the entire adventure may be within their reach. Welcome to the biggest, baddest and craziest season of MOUNTAIN MONSTERS yet.

This season on MOUNTAIN MONSTERS:

Episode 1 – “Bigfoot or Bust”

Begins Streaming Sunday, January 2 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, January 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The team hit the ground running as they head back to the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that a Bigfoot roams those mysterious hollers. A rumbling sound from deep in the hills gets the guys moving, and they stumble upon a strange tree structure.

Episode 2 – “Cow-Killing Bastard”

Begins Streaming Sunday, January 9 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, January 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Things heat up for the team when Buck realizes that the legendary Grafton Monster has migrated to the Tygart Valley. It’s a monster hunt unlike any other when they stumble across the mutilated carcass of a cow.

Episode 3 – “Bloodbath In The Woods”

Begins Streaming Sunday, January 16 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The AIMS team come in hot onto a local cattle farm after realizing the Grafton Monster is hunting livestock. They set off on a night-stalking mission to hunt for what they believe is the creature’s most recent victim and encounter an absolute bloodbath.

Episode 4 – “Huckleberry’s Monster”

Begins Streaming Sunday, January 23 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Huckleberry reveals his family’s terrifying brush with the Grafton Monster. Later, Jeff breaks out his “hillbilly hazmat suit” to do some blood work on an old dog collar. And Buck gets into a hellacious fistfight with locals under the moonlight.

Episode 5 – “Trapper’s Birthday”

Begins Streaming Sunday, January 30 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

After a rip-roaring fistfight in the woods, the AIMS team gather together to remember team leader Trapper on his birthday. Huckleberry busts out a jar of his famous “Squatch Piss,” and before long, Appalachia’s favorite hillbilly sons are seeing double.

Episode 6 – “World’s Biggest Bigfoot Nest”

Begins Streaming Sunday, February 6 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The team get a hot lead about a local hunter who claims to have found a

massive Bigfoot nest hidden somewhere in the hills of the Tygart Valley. They are joined by superfan “Cowboy Ken” on a night hunt that brings them face-to-face with their most incredible Bigfoot find in team history.

Episode 7 – “A Monster Turf War”

Begins Streaming Sunday, February 20 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The AIMS team find themselves in the middle of a turf war between the Grafton Monster, Bigfoot and a pack of Smoke Wolves as these killer cryptids battle it out for territory. Wild Bill asks Buck to help him lose his substantial baby fat as Bill goes on a Squatch jerky diet. The team heads into the Tygart Valley in search of the source of a mysterious rumbling noise that is shaking the hills.

Episode 8 – “Rumble in the Hills”

Begins Streaming Sunday, February 27 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

​​The search is on to find a lost brother when AIMS team member Willy goes missing somewhere in the hidden hills of the Tygart Valley. After hearing gunshots, the team make a shocking discovery and must evacuate Willy from the woods. Buck is forced to judge a contest to determine who has the best body on the team as the boys pop their tops, flex their muscles and show what their mommas gave them.

Episode 9 – “1984”

Begins Streaming Sunday, March 6 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The AIMS team head out on a night hunt for Smoke Wolves after encountering a herd of fleeing cattle and a mutilated calf ripped to pieces. A local man brings the team to tears as he shares a heartbreaking story about the devastation inflicted on his family by the Smoke Wolves in the Tygart Valley. The team learns incredible new information about Trapper that dates back to 1984, as Huckleberry blows the case wide open.

Episode 10 – “Bigfoot on Camera”

Begins Streaming Sunday, March 13 on discovery+

Premieres Sunday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

After a sudden Smoke Wolf attack on a local’s farm, the AIMS team is in full force and on the hunt for these deadly canine cryptids. They meet with a familiar face who can shed light, once and for all, on what Trapper was doing in the Tygart Valley all those decades ago. The team makes an earth-shattering discovery with their best Bigfoot evidence in team history – one that no doubt has Trapper smiling down, proud of his Appalachian sons.

MOUNTAIN MONSTERS is produced by American Chainsaws Inc. for Travel Channel and discovery+. For American Chainsaws, the executive producers are Colt Straub, Duke Straub, Royal Malloy and Russell Geyser. For Travel Channel and discovery+, the executive producer is Cathy Garland.

