0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 32 Second

Man of the Year: Ali LeRoi

Tonight, TVGrapevine is honoring their man of the year. Ali LeRoi has been a household name for many years, having worked on Everybody Hates Chris, Are We There Yet and Head of State. However, this year, he worked on an incredible project that had the nation talking.

American Refugee, which premiered earlier this month on Epix, shared the story of a family living in a bunker due to the collapse of the economy. The story delves deep into their struggles, the danger they face and so much more that you will need to see to believe.

TVGrapevine recently had the chance to talk to Ali in an exclusive interview, where he shared the process that went into directing the film and what it meant to him. While it is obvious that he worked hard on this movie (and that it was a major passion project), the most amazing thing about Ali is the genuine joy he has while talking about it. The smile he had was unforgettable and his voice was filled with pure pride. He put a lot of work and research into the movie, making it as realistic and relatable as possible.

However, Ali the person is what is the most incredible. He may have an incredible work ethic, but his huge heart is what makes him unforgettable. From the moment we met, I felt as if I was in the company of a friend. He made me feel at ease during the interview, but more importantly, made me feel special and as if I were his equal. If I end up even a fraction of the person he is, I will consider myself to be blessed. His talent is incredible, his heart is second to none and this is why he is our man of the year.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts