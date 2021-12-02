0 0

Jon Stewart Joins Live in Front of a Studio Audience

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” adds more star power to its cast ahead of the live show airing on ABC, TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (8:00-9:30 p.m. EST). Jon Stewart takes on a mystery role in “The Facts of Life.”

The live special event produced by Sony Pictures Television will feature reenactments of the hit series “The Facts of Life,” created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, and “Diff’rent Strokes,” created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris, and will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows. Previously announced cast members taking on the famed “Diff’rent Strokes” roles include John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond; Kevin Hart, assuming the role of Arnold; and Damon Wayans, who will play Willis. “The Facts of Life” will feature Jennifer Aniston, playing the role of Blair; Gabrielle Union, taking on the role of Tootie; Allison Tolman, who will play Natalie; Kathryn Hahn, recreating the role of Jo; and Ann Dowd, who will tackle the role of Mrs. Garrett in both episodes.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” is produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will executive produce. Jim Burrows and Andy Fisher are set to direct the live show. The Sony Pictures Television special can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The first two iterations of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” drew in a combined 22.1 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing and reached 36 million Total Viewers across all linear and digital platforms.

