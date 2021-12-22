0 0

ICYMI: TomTom Takeover Event

On Saturday, December 18, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval returned to The Pool After Dark to host the ultimate night out with special guest DJ James Kennedy. This was the first time the celebrity duo and famed DJ returned to The Pool After Dark since its reopening after the pandemic. The energy was electric and the pair kept the party going all night long with DJ James Kennedy on deck dropping the coveted beats. Those who attended the event were enthralled by DJ Kennedy’s set performances and invigorated by both Toms, making the night one that no guest wished would end!

In addition to an amazing performance, guests were able to order two signature TomTom cocktails at the event. Cocktails included the Stroke Of Midnight, which features vanilla vodka, espresso, and Kahlua, and the Toulouse Your Mind, which features Absinthe, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and habanero crystals.

The Pool After Dark recently reopened and introduced a new brand of nightlife hospitality. The Pool’s vibe dining experience seamlessly merges delicious, Instagram-worthy food and drink presentations with an out-of-the-box nightlife experience. The Pool’s tropical oasis environment is enhanced by performance artists, interactive musical entertainers such as percussionists and violinists, aerialists, musicians, and more, anchored by a DJ.

NJ state COVID protocols were followed at this event.

