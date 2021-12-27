Read Time:1 Minute, 14 Second
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3
- I feel so bad for Alexia being put in the middle of her fiancé and her son’s fighting.
- The food at that sushi dinner looks so amazingly delicious.
- Pearls on the shaft of the penis for more sexual pleasure? I have never heard of this before….and kind of wish I hadn’t.
- Strawberry pizza could work if you make it into a dessert pizza….this little guy may be on to something.
- Larsa’s house looks amazing…I so need to redecorate now….she is giving me so many ideas.
- I’m not a mom, but I assume playdates where everyone gets along really is a jackpot.
- Hiding French fries in your bra is such a mood. Now I want fries.
- Hearing the story about Nicole’s dad and her upbringing is so heartbreaking, but I am so proud of her for becoming such a strong, independent woman.
- I am so proud of Alexia winning the LGBT award and all the work she does for their community.
- I think Alexia’s son may have the hots for Marysol.
- I feel so bad that Kiki broke her engagement, she seems so sweet and full of love.
- I am so obsessed with Martina’s art….and so sweet that Julia is so supportive of her.
- This whole thing with Alexia is either going to work in her favor or be a colossal disaster.
