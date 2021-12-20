0 0

ICYMI: Meet The Joe Millionaire Cast

Women from across the country are in search of love on JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER, a fresh twist on one of the most watched dating shows in reality history. The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?

Meet the “JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” Contestants:

AMANDA

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport, CA

Profession: Fashion Designer / Entrepreneur

Instagram: @amandapaceee

AMBER

Age: 28

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Profession: Realtor

Instagram: @iamsoamber

ANDREEA

Age: 31

Hometown: Newport, RI

Profession: Restaurateur

Instagram: @andreeanataliaceo

ANNIE

Age: 25

Hometown: New York, NY

Profession: Digital Creative Strategist

Instagram: @anniejorgensen

BREANNA

Age: 27

Hometown: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Profession: Graduate Admissions Specialist

Instagram: @hagenbre

BROOKELL

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Model

Instagram: @brookelib

CALAH

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Profession: Project Manager

Instagram: @calah_mack

CAROLINE

Age: 23

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Profession: Recruiter

Instagram: @thecarolinecampbell

CAROLYN

Age: 30

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Profession: Skincare Company Owner

Instagram: @caroesteph

DORIS

Age: 32

Hometown: Bethpage, NY

Profession: Dance Company Owner

Instagram: @dorisjosie

JENNIE

Age: 29

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Profession: Attorney

Instagram: @jennie.alexandraa

KATY

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Travel Blogger

Instagram: @iamkatyjohnson

MONICA

Age: 31

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Profession: Olympic Medalist

Instagram: @monicaaksamit

RACHEL

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Attorney

Instagram: @rachelvins

SARA ROSE

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston, TX

Profession: Influencer / Model

Instagram: @itsarawhatt

SUZAN

Age: 28

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Profession: Supplier Management Operations

Instagram: @officiallysuzan

SUZETTE

Age: 32

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Realtor

Instagram: @suzette_james

WHITNEY

Age: 25

Hometown: Lake Oswego, OR

Profession: Talent Acquisition Executive

Instagram: @whitbit101

About Post Author Sammi Turano

