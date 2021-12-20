ICYMI: Meet The Joe Millionaire Cast

December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021
Women from across the country are in search of love on JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER, a fresh twist on one of the most watched dating shows in reality history. The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?

Meet the “JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” Contestants:

AMANDA

Age: 28
Hometown: Newport, CA

Profession: Fashion Designer / Entrepreneur
Instagram: @amandapaceee

 

AMBER

Age: 28
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Profession: Realtor
Instagram: @iamsoamber

ANDREEA

Age: 31
Hometown: Newport, RI
Profession: Restaurateur
Instagram: @andreeanataliaceo

ANNIE

Age: 25
Hometown: New York, NY

Profession: Digital Creative Strategist
Instagram: @anniejorgensen

 

BREANNA

Age: 27
Hometown: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Profession: Graduate Admissions Specialist
Instagram: @hagenbre

BROOKELL

Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Model
Instagram: @brookelib

CALAH

Age: 28
Hometown: Dallas, TX

Profession: Project Manager
Instagram: @calah_mack

CAROLINE

Age: 23
Hometown: Nashville, TN

Profession: Recruiter
Instagram: @thecarolinecampbell

CAROLYN

Age: 30
Hometown: Orlando, FL

Profession: Skincare Company Owner
Instagram: @caroesteph

DORIS

Age: 32
Hometown: Bethpage, NY

Profession: Dance Company Owner
Instagram: @dorisjosie

JENNIE

Age: 29
Hometown: San Diego, CA

Profession: Attorney
Instagram: @jennie.alexandraa

KATY

Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Travel Blogger
Instagram: @iamkatyjohnson

MONICA

Age: 31
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Profession: Olympic Medalist
Instagram: @monicaaksamit

 

RACHEL

Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Profession: Attorney
Instagram: @rachelvins

SARA ROSE

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Profession: Influencer / Model
Instagram: @itsarawhatt

SUZAN

Age: 28
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Profession: Supplier Management Operations
Instagram: @officiallysuzan

SUZETTE

Age: 32
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Profession: Realtor
Instagram: @suzette_james

WHITNEY

Age: 25
Hometown: Lake Oswego, OR
Profession: Talent Acquisition Executive
Instagram: @whitbit101

