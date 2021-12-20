ICYMI: Meet The Joe Millionaire Cast
Women from across the country are in search of love on JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER, a fresh twist on one of the most watched dating shows in reality history. The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?
Meet the “JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” Contestants:
AMANDA
Age: 28
Hometown: Newport, CA
Profession: Fashion Designer / Entrepreneur
Instagram: @amandapaceee
AMBER
Age: 28
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Profession: Realtor
Instagram: @iamsoamber
ANDREEA
Age: 31
Hometown: Newport, RI
Profession: Restaurateur
Instagram: @andreeanataliaceo
ANNIE
Age: 25
Hometown: New York, NY
Profession: Digital Creative Strategist
Instagram: @anniejorgensen
BREANNA
Age: 27
Hometown: Inver Grove Heights, MN
Profession: Graduate Admissions Specialist
Instagram: @hagenbre
BROOKELL
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Profession: Model
Instagram: @brookelib
CALAH
Age: 28
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Profession: Project Manager
Instagram: @calah_mack
CAROLINE
Age: 23
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Profession: Recruiter
Instagram: @thecarolinecampbell
CAROLYN
Age: 30
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Profession: Skincare Company Owner
Instagram: @caroesteph
DORIS
Age: 32
Hometown: Bethpage, NY
Profession: Dance Company Owner
Instagram: @dorisjosie
JENNIE
Age: 29
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Profession: Attorney
Instagram: @jennie.alexandraa
KATY
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Profession: Travel Blogger
Instagram: @iamkatyjohnson
MONICA
Age: 31
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
Profession: Olympic Medalist
Instagram: @monicaaksamit
RACHEL
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Profession: Attorney
Instagram: @rachelvins
SARA ROSE
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Profession: Influencer / Model
Instagram: @itsarawhatt
SUZAN
Age: 28
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Profession: Supplier Management Operations
Instagram: @officiallysuzan
SUZETTE
Age: 32
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Profession: Realtor
Instagram: @suzette_james
WHITNEY
Age: 25
Hometown: Lake Oswego, OR
Profession: Talent Acquisition Executive
Instagram: @whitbit101
