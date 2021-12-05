0 0

ICYMI: HERE TV ACQUIRES DEMONHUNTR

HERE TV, America’s first and largest LGBTQ+ premium subscription TV and streaming service, has acquired the new horror-comedy series DEMONHUNTR , from creator Tim O’Leary. The acquisition was announced on Saturday, November 27th at the Special Edition of the San Diego Comic-Con by producer Robert Rice during the panel “How to Create Safe Spaces in the Geek Community During Traumatic Times: Survive the Zombie (Covid) Apocalypse”. DEMONHUNTR is scheduled to release exclusively on HERE TV beginning January 14, 2022.

“It thrilled us that creator Tim O’Leary found inspiration in HERE TV’s first mega-hit, “Dante’s Cove”, says EMMY award-winning actor-producer, David Millbern, VP of Content for HERE MEDIA. “Demonhuntr” continues the legacy of queer-driven horror that HERE TV fans love.”

DEMONHUNTR follows two best friends: Daniel, a gay man, and Jeremy, a straight man, who have a very specific trait in common—they’re both mediums, meaning they can sense the presence of and communicate with supernatural entities. Hurting for cash, they create an app through which Los Angeles residents can hire them to clear out any unwanted demons, ghosts, and forces of darkness. It’s not too long before business is booming, and they start eradicating demons all over the city. And maybe they sleep with a few demons, too. Hey, it’s LA.

“When writing Demonhuntr, I wanted to create a series with characters that reflect the people in my life,” says creator Tim O’Leary. “As LGBTQ+ people, we practically never get to see ourselves in these kinds of stories. Queer people and people of color are usually reduced to sidekicks or tokens. Here, they’re the leads. They’re the heroes. They’re the ones kicking ass and defeating evil and getting to make super witty puns in the face of danger. There is such a profound feeling of worth one has when seeing oneself reflected on a screen, and it’s my greatest hope that we can give that to other queer people with Demonhuntr.”

Here TV launched in 2004, making it America’s first and largest SVOD LGBTQ+ TV video channel. It features an Award-Winning library of movies, series, shorts, and specials dedicated to equality, relationships, and pride. The library includes the Academy award-winning film “Gods and Monsters”. The network has also received five Daytime Emmy® Award nominations including a 2019 nomination for “A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years” and a 2021 Emmy win for “Girls’ Voices Now: Under the Scarf”. Here TV reaches millions of diverse, cultured, and engaged viewers every month.

