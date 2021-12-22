0 0

ICYMI: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Sneak Peek

Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“—a thrilling ride through

the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

