ICYMI: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Sneak Peek
Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“—a thrilling ride through
the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
