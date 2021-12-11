0 0

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for I’m Not Edsel

This week’s episode opens with Bob on the phone with Tunde, talking about a surprise for Abishola. Tunde wonders why they aren’t there yet, but Bob assures him they will get there and tells him to eat a snack while he is waiting.

However, Abishola wants to stay home. Bob tells her he forbids it, saying they must go. She finally agrees, but says he better not use that tone with her again. When they get in the car, she begins to suspect something is up.

When they arrive at Tunde and Olu’s, they say that dinner, and only dinner is ready. Bob says Abishola knows something is up and they all reveal that Dele and Ebun are visiting. Dele is delighted, but Ebun snarks on Abishola’s apparent weight gain.

Dele, Olu and Morenike cook dinner together, which includes a hot enough to strip paint stew. Olu is nervous and says she will get blamed for any disasters and then she will blame Dele.

Meanwhile, Ebun begins snarking on Tunde for using the bathroom, which turns out to be a prostate issue. This upsets him, so he complains to Olu. She also snarks on Bob’s work when he says he isn’t exactly running an empire.

Later on, everyone goes to Bob and Abishola’s to see Dottie. Ebun tells Dele to hug his grandma, but the happiness is short lived because Ebun begins bossing everyone around and making comments about the state of the house. To ease the pressure, Dottie offers her a drink, which Ebun demands Abishola serve while they are in the hot tub.

Abishola and Dele bond in his bedroom…..until Bob comes in, saying Ebun wants their room and he and Abishola will be sleeping in Dele’s room. This means Dele is sleeping on the couch.

The next day, Bob shows Ebun around MaxDot, only to make him feel bad about missing awards in 2018 and only winning Businessman of the Year once.

Bob then introduces Douglas and Kofo to Ebun and gives her socks made into a flower bouquet. She seems to appreciate it, but then complains about there being only one MaxDot factory.

Later on, everyone goes to a museum, where Ebun compliments Henry Ford and keeps putting Bob down. Abishola and Dele try to defend him, but only make things worse.

That night, Bob is still upset, but Abishola convinces him not to listen to her mother and that he already accomplished a lot. He feels better, but thinks he could have done more.

The next morning, Dottie, Ebun and Dele are playing cards when Abishola comes in for breakfast. Ebun continues to complain about Bob, especially since he took the day off. This leads to a fight between the women and Ebun moving in with Olu and Tunde.

Ebun is still upset, but Olu convinces her she should not have been insulting Bob. She wants to leave, but ends up staying. However, she will only speak to Tunde.

Abishola tells Gloria and Kemi about the situation. Kemi thinks she should grovel for forgiveness, but Gloria thinks she should see where things go.

At MaxDot, Bob tells Douglas, Dottie and Christina that they should make some bigger moves in the company. However, they are not too keen on the idea and convince him that he actually achieved a lot in the company. They don’t want to see any changes.

The episode ends with Ebun and Olu putting Tunde in the middle of their fight. He ends up leaving as they gossip about his mood swings.

