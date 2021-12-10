0 0

ICYMI: American Ninja Warrior Junior Winners

This season, “American Ninja Warrior Junior” took the nation’s top junior athletes and put them on the world’s most iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They put their mental and physical strength to the test as they went head-to-head in extra competitive, extra inspiring and extra fun races. These junior athletes bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course but only three junior athletes will become the next “American Ninja Warrior Junior” champions.

This season’s champions are (drumroll, please) …

Ages 9-10 Champion: Max Salebra (Madeira Beach, FL)

Ages 11-12 Champion: Bella Palmer (Woodbury, MN)

Ages 13-14 Champion: Jackson Erdos (Philadelphia, PA)

“American Ninja Warrior Junior” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen serving as executive producers. Sharalynn Cornwall and Greg Cruser serve as co-executive producers.

