Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Announces Winner

After four exciting head-to-head battles between Hogwarts houses, team Hufflepuff has come out on top, winning the coveted title of House Cup Champion in tonight’s finale episode ofon TBS and Cartoon Network. Hosted by Helen Mirren, the four-part competition series celebrated the 20anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale as teams competed for their Hogwarts house to see who knew the most about Wizarding World.

In tonight’s grand finale, the loyal Hufflepuffs comprised of team members David Martin (Blue Bell, Pa.), Luke Neville (Queens, N.Y.) and Adriana Redding (Orlando, Fla.) were able to overcome the wise and witty Ravenclaws and proud and ambitious Slytherins. As House Cup Champions, the winning Hufflepuffs get to take home bragging rights, the inagural Tournament of Houses trophy, and will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wizarding World locations across the East Coast.* All travel accommodations will be provided for. This includes: