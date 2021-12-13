0 0

Read Time: 28 Second

GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP Begins Tonight on FOX!

In an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex discover all of the best food in each other’s home countries on the two-hour special “GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION” airing tonight @ 8/7c on FOX

Then, the fun continues tomorrow night, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c, when Gordon, Gino and Fred travel through a Winter Wonderland to find Santa’s Home on “GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: CHRISTMAS”

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts