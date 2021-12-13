0 0
Read Time:28 Second
GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP Begins Tonight on FOX!
In an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex discover all of the best food in each other’s home countries on the two-hour special “GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION” airing tonight @ 8/7c on FOX
Then, the fun continues tomorrow night, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c, when Gordon, Gino and Fred travel through a Winter Wonderland to find Santa’s Home on “GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: CHRISTMAS”
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
ABC Goes Retro
ICYMI: Tab Time Episode 1
The Simpsons: A Serious Flanders Sneak Peek