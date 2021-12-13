December 13, 2021

GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP Begins Tonight on FOX!

Sammi Turano December 13, 2021
In an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex discover all of the best food in each other’s home countries on the two-hour special “GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION” airing tonight @ 8/7c on FOX

Then, the fun continues tomorrow night, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c, when Gordon, Gino and Fred travel through a Winter Wonderland to find Santa’s Home on “GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: CHRISTMAS”

