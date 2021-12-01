0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 48 Second

discovery+ Announces Key Participants in Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

Today, discovery+ announced key participants who are featured in the explosive three-part documentary series, HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED, premiering on discovery+ in 2022. In addition to the previously announced Ranin Karim, whose five-month affair with celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz led to his downfall, weighing in on Hillsong Church’s alleged exploitation, abuse and coverups are former Hillsong pastors, volunteers who witnessed the corruption and a student who was assaulted by a Hillsong employee. The series will also examine how the star-studded Hillsong was able to grow into a global brand that attracted high-profile celebrity attendees, unearth the truth behind headlines of recent scandals and shine a light on the fine line between culture, corporation and cult.

Key participants include:

Ranin Karim —Had a 5-month affair with Carl Lentz, which ultimately led to Lentz’s termination from Hillsong

​Hannah Frishberg — New York Post reporter who has covered Hillsong’s scandals and alleged abuse in the aftermath of Carl Lentz’s firing

Jaclyn Hayes — Former volunteer at Wave Church in Virginia Beach, where Carl Lentz served as a pastor prior to joining Hillsong, who alleges he exhibited controlling behavior towards her

Janice Lagata — Former Hillsong student and volunteer who had close working relationships with Hillsong NYC’s church leadership, including Carl Lentz, and who frequently raised concerns about gender and racial inequality within the church

Ben Kirby — Author with expertise on megachurches and creator of the viral Instagram account PreachersNSneakers which chronicles the expensive wardrobe worn by some pastors

As previously announced, the docu-series will pull back the curtain and give viewers a look into the world of Hillsong, the megachurch with more than 150,000 global members that has recently come under scrutiny. HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED will profile numerous ex-members of the church who have come forward en masse, to share harrowing allegations of the trauma, abuse, financial and labor exploitation and homophobia that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong.

HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group (TCG), in association with New York Post Entertainment for discovery+.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts