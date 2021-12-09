0 0

Read Time: 56 Second

CW Announces Walker Return Date

The CW Network announced today a new midseason return date for the hit series WALKER, now debuting Thursday, January 13 (8:00-9:00pm ET) , two weeks earlier than previously announced.

Season two of WALKER picks up three months after the dramatic conclusion to Season one. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers’ McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker’s childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, “Euphoria”); Walker’s childhood love and Travis County’s newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, “Strange Angel”); and Denise’s husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, “Yellowstone”).

WALKER was originally scheduled to return for its midseason premiere on Thursday, January 27 (8:00-9:00pm ET) . LEGACIES will return for its midseason premiere on Thursday, January 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET) , as previously announced.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts