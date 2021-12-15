0 0

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Second Season

CBS has renewed hit freshman drama CSI: VEGAS for a second season to air during the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The CBS Original series is part of CBS’ highly successful freshman class, which has four of the top five new series this season. The season one finale aired Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“The incredibly talented CSI: VEGAS creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS.

CSI: VEGAS improved its Wednesday night 10:00 PM time slot by +60% in viewers. Through the first nine episodes (as of Dec. 1), CSI: VEGAS added +3.10m viewers (6.81m from 3.71m, +84%) with 7-day playback. This is the highest playback of any new drama on any network. The entire exciting first season of CSI: VEGAS is available to binge on Paramount+.

About Season One of CSI: VEGAS

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” opened a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The first season also starred Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

CSI: VEGAS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers for the series are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

