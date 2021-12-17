0 0

CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS Season 4 Premieres New Year’s Day

In the award-winning series CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and the newest Irwin family member, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors and work together to protect and preserve wildlife and wild places. Never has it been as important to spread their message of conservation to ensure an abundance of wildlife for generations to come. Season four of CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS premieres Sat., Jan. 1, 2022 at 8PM ET/PT on Animal Planet and discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service.

In the season premiere, Bindi and Chandler’s daughter Grace discovers her new world at Australia Zoo, while Robert and the team attempt the biggest Gator move in the zoo’s history; for the first time, they will try to capture 10 alligators from Gator Lake, home to over 40 crocodilians. Meanwhile, Terri helps her Sumatran Elephants as they learn to use a purpose built, giant runway which will allow them to freely move around the Zoo. And Bindi later encounters the joys and tragedies of another Koala breeding season.

Other stories this season include Bindi checking in on one of the biggest babies at Australia Zoo, Tallbert the giraffe; Robert and Chandler taking a road trip adventure to pick up a giant male Komodo named Naga; Terri helping to care for an unprecedented influx of baby Echidnas; Chandler dealing with a koala crisis; Robert assisting in a complex turtle surgery; Bindi hand raising a baby possum and Terri overseeing the largest and most complex animal move in Australia Zoo’s history. Also, during the season, Grace receives a surprise honor!

The first three seasons of CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS can be streamed in their entirety on discovery+.

CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS is produced for Animal Planet by Eureka where Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost and Rod Parker serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet Erin Wanner is executive producer with Sarah Russell as supervising producer.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

