December 17, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Circle To Air USO Special

Sammi Turano December 17, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 2 Second

Circle To Air USO Special

WHO:  Circle, the award-winning country music and lifestyle network and official TV home of the Grand Ole Opry and The United Service Organizations (USO), the non-profit organization which strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation.

 

WHAT: During ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special,’ host and USO Global Ambassador Kellie Pickler will be joined by country artists including Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Jessie James Decker, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, and The War & Treaty. The evening will bring a bit of holiday cheer and a sense of togetherness to the brave men and women who serve our country.

WHEN:  Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’ will air from 9pm to 10pm EST on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. The USO has also provided early, exclusive access to the special via the USO app.

WHERE: For more information on how to watch Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle/.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Amazing Race: First Destination Revealed
0 0
3 min read

The Amazing Race: First Destination Revealed

December 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Scream: The True Story to Air on Discovery Plus 
0 0
3 min read

Scream: The True Story to Air on Discovery Plus

December 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Michelle Obama's Black-ish Appearance Photos Released
0 0
2 min read

Michelle Obama’s Black-ish Appearance Photos Released

December 14, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Amazing Race: First Destination Revealed
0 0
3 min read

The Amazing Race: First Destination Revealed

December 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Circle To Air USO Special

December 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Scream: The True Story to Air on Discovery Plus 
0 0
3 min read

Scream: The True Story to Air on Discovery Plus

December 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Premiere Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Premiere Snark and Highlights

December 16, 2021 Sammi Turano