ABC Goes Retro
Throughout TONIGHT’s highly anticipated LIVE presentation “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes,'” ABC will retrofit it’s airwaves and transport viewers back in time with retro-themed promos for its shows to air throughout the special. Check out the retro-themed promos below, and don’t forget to tune in LIVE tonight, TUESDAY, DEC. 7 8:00-9:31 p.m. EST
Check out the retro-themed promos below!
Jimmy Kimmel Live: https://youtu.be/rNQ3JjnKXzU
Queens: https://youtu.be/HaYt8ObJobM
The Bachelor: https://youtu.be/T6kN8GG6KcM
Black-ish: https://youtu.be/d68Y7hOROTc
The Rookie: https://youtu.be/12WTNVq6ePM
Big Sky: https://youtu.be/RI-epk0mhDo
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: https://youtu.be/YhGltHp5W1I
The live special event produced by Sony Pictures Television, will feature reenactments of the hit series “The Facts of Life,” created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, and “Diff’rent Strokes,” created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris, and will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows. Previously announced cast members taking on the famed “Diff’rent Strokes” roles include John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond; Kevin Hart, assuming the role of Arnold; and Damon Wayans, who will play Willis. “The Facts of Life” will feature Jennifer Aniston, playing the role of Blair; Gabrielle Union, taking on the role of Tootie; Allison Tolman, who will play Natalie; Kathryn Hahn, recreating the role of Jo; Jon Stewart, taking on a mystery role; and Ann Dowd, who will tackle the role of Mrs. Garrett in both episodes.
The first two iterations of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” drew in a combined 22.1 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing and reached 36 million Total Viewers across all linear and digital platforms.
