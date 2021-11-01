Read Time:3 Minute, 3 Second
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Movie to Air on Roku
- Roku® will debut its first feature-length original film from Lionsgate Television, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, on The Roku Channel on December 1.
- The TV movie is based on the Emmy®-winning show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. All 25 episodes of the critically acclaimed series are available to stream for free on The Roku Channel starting November 1.
- On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.
- Golden Globe® nominated Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters, who was nominated for an Emmy® for her performance in the series, reprise their roles.
- The film is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions. Austin Winsberg wrote and executive produced the film. Richard Shepard directed and executive produced. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco as producer. Sam Laybourne and Samantha McIntyre are Consulting Producers. Moore, who won an Emmy for her choreography of the show, has returned to co-choreograph the film with Jillian Meyers.
- Creator Austin Winsberg: “It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us. I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come…”
- Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming, Colin Davis: “We knew bringing this story to life was important for the fans and to do so by the holiday season would be the biggest gift we could give the long-time followers of the show. We’re honored to be able to share such a heartfelt holiday tale that will resonate with people for generations to come. Music and the holidays go hand-in-hand and we’re excited to celebrate Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas right here on The Roku Channel.”
- Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q1 2021, it reached U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs, plus 200+ free live linear television channels. The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 200 partners.
- The Roku Channel, the exclusive home of Roku Originals, saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year in Q2 2021. According to Nielsen streaming reach ratings for the month of June, The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach in America, coming in after Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.
- In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, the Roku app, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
