Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit

WHAT: For more than 70 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season. Join us as we continue this tradition with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive!

Disney is kicking off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive with a $500,000 donation to Toys for Tots to help provide toys to children and inspire hope where it’s needed most this holiday season.

WHEN: Starting today, November 4 – December 14, 2021 you can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and donate a new, unwrapped toy.

WHERE: Online at shopDisney.com or in person at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Learn more at Disney.com/ToyDrive . Online at shopDisney.com or in person at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Learn more at

