November 4, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit

Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit

Sammi Turano November 4, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:42 Second

Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit

WHAT: For more than 70 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season. Join us as we continue this tradition with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive!

 

Disney is kicking off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive with a $500,000 donation to Toys for Tots to help provide toys to children and inspire hope where it’s needed most this holiday season.

 

WHEN: Starting today, November 4 – December 14, 2021 you can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and donate a new, unwrapped toy.

 

WHERE: Online at shopDisney.com or in person at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Learn more at Disney.com/ToyDrive.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week
0 0
3 min read

Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
IDCON Returns With A Twist
0 0
3 min read

IDCON Returns With A Twist

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
NFL 2021: Week 2
0 0
1 min read

NFL 2021: Week 2

September 21, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit
0 0
1 min read

Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit

November 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2
0 0
3 min read

Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2

November 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Making an Exoneree: Rob and Cindy Talk

November 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer: Bouncing Out of the Competition
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer: Bouncing Out of the Competition

November 3, 2021 Sammi Turano