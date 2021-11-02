Read Time:1 Minute, 32 Second
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights from 11/2/21
Here are the highlights and snark from tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo!
- Lala’s daughter not wanting to sleep is such a mood—and exactly how I was when I was a baby….and let’s face it, how I am now.
- Scheana making the apple pie with a wine bottle is hysterical, and not an altogether bad idea. Rolling pins are expensive, wine bottles can be reused, so why not?
- This Greg dude seems to have good intentions, but it is coming across very poorly.
- There are nose exercises to do to make it look better? How does this work and does it make noses smaller? I would love to know since I have the Kim Kardashian of noses.
- James still has a lot of growing up to do before he gets married.
- The Toms also need to be more mature if they are going to handle their own bar…..and they need to really learn how to listen to Lisa and Ken.
- I never understood why these girls either A: cannot let things go or B: not hang out if they really don’t like each other.
- How can Lala not be sensitive/accommodating to Charli’s food issues? That is just common courtesy to make sure your guests have food they can eat.
- Lala also needs to let this go. If she is really concerned, she would talk to Scheana privately and not embarrass her in front of everyone.
- It is so obvious Lisa thinks of Scheana as another daughter. She seems to be questioning Brock and making it clear that if he hurts her, there will be hell to pay.
- I am so confused as to what this fight at the end was about of what it was supposed to accomplish.
More next week, stay tuned!
