0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 11 Second

The Reenactment Sneak Peek

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American VOD rights to the horror feature film THE REENACTMENT. THE REENACTMENT will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms. The film is set for a North American release on December 7, 2021 through Freestyle Digital Media.

THE REENACTMENT tells the story of a film crew working on a true crime show who find themselves imperiled when they start to film at an abandoned house that may not be abandoned after all.

A film crew working on an “Unsolved Mysteries” type of television show (“Myths & Mysteries”) in the mid-1990s gets more than they bargained for when they arrive to film at an abandoned house. The story goes that a couple of bank robbers known as the Wallach Brothers once used this house as their safe house. Unbeknownst to them, it had been recently sold to a young newlywed couple, who ended up spending their first night alone in their new home at precisely the wrong time. The bank robbers arrived at the house to lay low after another successful robbery, and brutally murdered the couple they weren’t expecting to be there. Afterwards, the Wallach Brothers disappeared. What happened to the bank robbers has been a mystery ever since. And some mysteries, it turns out, are better left unsolved.

Directed by Andrew Ford and co-written by Andrew Ford & Eli Osman, THE REENACTMENT was produced by Steve Longi, Whitney Wolanin, Andrew Ford, Eli Osman, and Jack Sheahan. It was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee.

The ensemble cast of THE REENACTMENT features Megan Duffy (‘Jane’), James Storm (‘The Killer’), Kaitlyn Bausch (‘Hannah’), Stephen Green (‘Kevin’), Nick Fair (‘Phil’), Madison Boyd (‘Monica’), Corey Knox (‘Jonathan’), Eli Osman (‘Nick Huntsman’), and Nick Huntsman (‘Charlie Monroe’) alongside Tony Todd (Wilbur) of CANDYMAN fame.

“Making THE REENACTMENT has been the experience of a lifetime, and I’m so excited everyone is finally going to get a chance to see it,” said filmmaker Andrew Ford. “Navigating a tricky tonal balance between horror and comedy has its challenges, of course, but I couldn’t have been blessed with a better ensemble cast or a stronger creative brain trust than the ones that brought this to life.”



Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE REENACTMENT directly with filmmaker Andrew Ford (Wampus Cat Productions, LLC), producer Steve Longi (Longitude Entertainment), and producers Whitney Wolanin & Jack Sheahan (TopNotch Entertainment Corp.)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts