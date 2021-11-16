November 16, 2021

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Highlights and Snark for Girl(Friend) Interrupted

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP -- "Girl(friend) Interrupted" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards -- (Photo by: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock)

Sammi Turano November 16, 2021
  • So far, it seems like it is Melissa and Kyle vs. LuAnn and Cynthia.
  • Kenya didn’t just serve herself macaroni and cheese, but MACARONI AND G-DAMN CHEESE.
  • I agree, it was rude of Kenya to serve herself without waiting for the other ladies, especially when she kept them waiting for an hour.
  • Kenya’s outfit is gorgeous.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP — “Girl(friend) Interrupted” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps — (Photo by: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock)
  • Wait, how is Kenya’s court case on YouTube? Is that even legal?
  • Kyle and Cynthia need to let these things go.
  • Ramona is being very….Ramona about the sex talk, just saying.
  • Also, WTF kind of bachelorette party was this.
  • I didn’t think Michael was married…..I thought there was a love connection between him and LuAnn.
  • John’s dog seems like the most chill person on this trip.
  • An astrologer? Doesn’t Kyle know by now that this always leads to disaster?
  • I would, however, do the spa day.
  • Cynthia was right to call Kenya out and really deserved an apology.
  • Kyle and Melissa debating on how to say water is so relatable. As a NY girl, I get made fun of how to say it in PA.
  • It is not cool of Ramona to make fun of how long Kenya was married.
  • Are Teresa and Melissa still arguing over how Melissa got on the show? REALLY? This was, what, ten years ago? Let it go already!
  • Third World Three is the new ingrediences and cum-in.
  • Wait, are they wearing underwear as masks? I am confused AF.
  • I would love a massage like this….even if it means being wrapped like a baked potato.
  • LuAnn losing her foil would be exactly what would happen to me/
  • I am on the fence about being compared to Cruella being an insult. The character is evil, but Emma Stone looked gorgeous in the movie.
  • Did the astrologer call Kyle a man? Why? I am so confused.
  • The astrologer reminds me of Mimi from The Drew Carey Show.
  • Kenya is supposed to be a shaman and heir to a throne with people trying to killer.
  • I can be a son of a bitch, not a son of a king.
  • I agree, it sounds very lifetime movie.
  • The only royalty in the room is the Countess and Miss USA.
  • The whole astrologer scene seemed like a game of MASH.
  • Ramona makes drinks like me….just pour and mix!

