November 15, 2021

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights from 11/14/2021

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

Sammi Turano November 14, 2021
  • So Jen is officially on the run from the cops and the women are wondering WTF is happening.
  • There is something so hilarious about them going from calling their husbands for information/to fill them in to stealing Jen’s mint Milano cookies. To be fair, if you were to leave Milano cookies behind, I would steal them too.
  • Didn’t Jen say she was at Beauty Lab herself?  Maybe her phone was tapped.
  • Heather,  CSI is not the same thing as what is happening now.
  • What exactly does Meredith know and why would she turn Jen in?
  • Lisa is to Jen what Sutton is to Erika right now.
  • Whitney announces Jen and Stu got arrested….Lisa gets hysterical while Jennie sits there drinking and everyone freaks out.
  • Jennie is the voice of reason saying there is no reason to freak out.
  • These dudes are armed like nobody’s business. Is that normal?
  • Meredith’s reaction about the arrest is not at all surprising. I think she suspected stuff but never said anything because she had no proof.
  • I learned from watching Ozark there are a couple of ways to launder money…..again, that is not real life!
  • Whitney had a sugar daddy? Why would she think Jen had one if she was a (seemingly) happily married woman?
  • I want to be in the lounge with a bottle of Vida too, Lisa.
  • How did they go from using CSI and Ozark as examples in Jen’s case to quoting the Bible?
  • I don’t think Whitney knows about what Jen does, per say, I think she knows what Jen tells her and is using that to figure things out.
  • Greeting someone while you are in the bathtub is creepy AF.
  • I still want to know who was on the other end of the line. My guess is Stu used his one phone call…the KING OF ALL PHONE CALLS to warn her?
  • So Mary thought her husband was lying until the arrest was on the news?
  • Mary and Meredith both had inklings Jen was up to no good, but couldn’t prove it….but now feel validated? Am I reading into that correctly?
  • Also, why would you go on a FREAKING REALITY SHOW if you are doing illegal activities? Especially since this investigation supposedly began before the show started.
  • Heather figuring out how to escape if the authorities come to the house is oddly cute.
  • Why do these women expect their husbands to know what is happening?
  • Also, it goes without saying that it is completely effed up that Jen lied about her husband having internal breathing.
  • Mary, if you don’t like the ladies, WHY DID YOU GO ON THE TRIP?
  • Wait….did Jen steal from Meredith’s store now too? Whose name is being bleeped out?
  • What is the big deal if Jen pays in cash at Louis Vuitton? Why is that cause to be red flagged?
  • WHAT DOES LISA KNOW?!?!?!?!

More next week, stay tuned!

