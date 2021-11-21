Read Time:1 Minute, 55 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2021
- Why is Lisa crying so much over this Jen drama? Also, why does everyone think she is with another man?
- Why would you spell ‘because’ bcuz?
- I KNEW Meredith had someone looking into Jen! She is a mother bear protecting her cubs.
- Jennie thinking she should watch her back is a valid feeling, but right now they aren’t bashing Jen as much as they are trying to figure things out.
- I am on Meredith’s side on this….not only was Jen not a good friend to her, but she destroyed so many lives with her actions. She has every right to not want her around.
- Mary claims she never saw any good in Jen.
- Heather wants to stand by Jen, Lisa is undecided and Whitney thinks they are owed the truth.
- Didn’t the ‘let the sunshine in’ scene also happen on The Big Bang Theory?
- Mary is really being nasty to Whitney for no reason.
- So now Lisa and Meredith are moving on to talk about how Mary and her church might be shady.
- I would rather cuddle the dogs than go sledding with them, just saying,
- Can you get a DUI on a dog sled? We are about to find out! I should not have laughed so hard at that line.
- I am way too happy over the fact that they made a reference to the movie Twins.
- Hopefully, Heather can rekindle her relationship with her sister, especially now that they can relate to each other on a different level.
- Wait, so was Jen really told Sharrieff was sick? Who the heck called her?
- Jen is claiming she is too giving, helped too many people and did nothing wrong.
- Mary, you knew it was going to be cold and you would be outdoors? Why are you even there?
- All this food….the shotski….how do I get to do this fun stuff?
- The dietetic s’more looks….interesting to say the least.
- Mary thinks Heather will end up in her bed? What is her problem?
- Whitney didn’t even DO anything. She is trying to be nice, but Mary keeps being rude for no reason.
- Wait…Cameron mortgaged his house and gave Mary 300 GRAND? Wow….
More next week, stay tuned.
