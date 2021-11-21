Read Time:1 Minute, 31 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3 Highlights and Snark for 11/21/2021
- Wendy bringing out the receipts on what Robyn said via text is exactly what I would do…not going to lie.
- No way, she has the phone records too? Damn, girl!
- I completely understand how Robyn feels regarding her depression.
- I am so glad Nicki Minaj is there. She is going to bring the party and the fun to make this reunion unforgettable.
- I like how Andy told them to all use the bathroom before the next segment….everybody go potty before we continue!
- The husbands could not be any less excited to be there….at all.
- Michael has a condition called “the reunions.” Code for he has no interest in being there or supporting Ashley at all.
- No word on as to why Juan was a no show.
- Dorothy calling and getting the third degree from Andy and THEN told that she needs to give Chris a good apologize was probably one of my top ten favorite reunion moments.
- Just hang up on her! I guess Chris is completely done with Dorothy at this point.
- Ashley being caught off guard by G’s apology was so cute….but also kind of sad.
- I forgot Candiace was going for her MBA.
- The way Chris explains how he helps Candiace makes sense. He is being a decent, supportive husband.
- I agree with Chris….there is no difference in how he and Ray support their wives and I completely understand why he gets so upset.
- The husband segment seemed awfully short this tims.
- I’M HERE, BITCHES! Nicki arriving with tequila and that huge smile was the best part of the night.
- The pink cards are so cute.
- Whoa, Nicki is NOT holding back with her questions.
More next week, stay tuned!
