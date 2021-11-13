0 0

Sean Paul Nabs MOBO Award Nomination For Best Reggae Act

th studio album ‘Live N Livin’, Sean Paul continues to remain one of the most sought-after artists in music. Multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, international recording artist Sean Paul has been nominated Best Reggae Act for the 2021 MOBO Awards . On the heels of his recently released chart topping single “Dynamite” featuring Sia and his 7studio album ‘Live N Livin’, Sean Paul continues to remain one of the most sought-after artists in music.

The annual British music award honors achievements in black music and culture and will take place on Sunday, December 5th at Coventry Building Society Arena, with the event set to be live streamed on YouTube and air on the BBC.

Throughout his career, the international superstar has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase. Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre with his album ‘Live N Livin’ as he collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music.

As a past MOBO Award winner Sean Paul was very pleased with the announcement of his nomination “I am incredibly thankful for the nomination and for the support of all my fans,” said Sean Paul. “Seeing the continued appreciation of my music is a great feeling, the recognition of our music, from Jamaica is good for the culture and every nominee is a winner” The MOBO Awards will also celebrate the best of African music, jazz, grime, gospel, hip hop, and R&B, plus media personalities, actors, and producers.

About Sean Paul

It’s rare for an artist to become the personification of their genre. For just a word or phrase from their mouth to conjure the entire artform. Sean Paul is one of those artists. Let him say “shake dat ting” in his commanding voice, and you’ll hear the embodiment of dancehall. Across seven studio albums and counting, Sean Paul has taken the genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica to the top of the charts, packing some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries. Only Sean has the distinction of being the first Jamaican to play shows in Kazakhstan and Madagascar.

