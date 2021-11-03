November 3, 2021

Miss Universe Tune In News

Sammi Turano November 3, 2021
Don’t miss the three-hour special event, in which Miss Universe, Andrea Meza (Mexico), will crown her successor. More than 75 contestants will compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe.

STEVE HARVEY TO HOST THE “70th MISS UNIVERSE COMPETITION,”

AIRING LIVE FROM EILAT, ISRAEL,

SUNDAY, DEC. 12, AT 7:00 PM ET LIVE/PT TAPE-DELAYED, ON FOX!

This year’s competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

