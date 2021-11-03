Miss Universe Tune In News
Don’t miss the three-hour special event, in which Miss Universe, Andrea Meza (Mexico), will crown her successor. More than 75 contestants will compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe.
STEVE HARVEY TO HOST THE “70th MISS UNIVERSE COMPETITION,”
AIRING LIVE FROM EILAT, ISRAEL,
SUNDAY, DEC. 12, AT 7:00 PM ET LIVE/PT TAPE-DELAYED, ON FOX!
This year’s competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Movie to Air on Roku
Next Level Chef Preview
DWTS Queen Night Song and Dance Preview