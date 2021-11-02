0 0

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room

The episode opens with Sheldon (Iain Armitage) looking back on his obsession with the laundromat, and how his MeeMaw (Annie Potts)loved them as well. She was also a fan of casinos, which led to her opening one in a laundromat when her favorite one closed down. This, of course, led to her boyfriend Dale (Craig T. Nelson) freaking out over the issue.

During dinner, Mary (Zoe Perry) serves Sheldon, George (Lance Barber) and Missy (Raegan Revord) dinner when Georgie (Montana Jordan) walks in. George wants to know why he is there, which leads to a fight.

Sheldon says they need to work on a rental agreement, since now the plan is for Georgie to live in the garage. This leads to more arguing and Missy getting upset about the situation.

Dale makes it clear he is not happy about the casino and points out that it is illegal to operate one in the laundromat. MeeMaw doesn’t care and plans to do what she wants anyway.

Later on, Dale is at the bar and meets up with a friend Jake (Bill Fagerbake) who happens to be a cop. He asks some questions on laws, only making his friend suspicious.

Georgie begins to move into the garage. George asks him if he wants help, but Georgie says no because he knows George is going to charge him for it. He continues to move, but gets in the way of the TV, which annoys George.

Missy moves into Georgie’s old room, which leads to Sheldon saying they need to divide up items. Missy says that they each have their own stuff, so this is a moot point.

Dale and MeeMaw continue to argue about the casino. She is still planning on doing what she wants and shows Dale her plans.

Meanwhile, Georgie, Missy and Sheldon adjust to their new rooms. Sheldon does his rearranging on his own, while Mary helps Georgie and George helps Missy.

George is surprised by how happy Sheldon is about everything, so he makes Mary go check on him.

Sheldon struggles with being alone in his room, which leads to him arguing with Georgie. Meanwhile, MeeMaw ends up fighting with people in the laundromat so she can begin her secret casino. However, she is stopped by the cops, who were tipped off. Dale picks her up, while she complains about the unfairness of it all.

Sheldon fantasizes about being on a train while watching his toy train. Missy comes in to tell him to be quiet. He says no and she retaliates by blasting her music. George tells them both to shut things off.

The two of them decide to have one last sleepover that night before adjusting to their new lives in separate rooms…..complete with their special twin code!

