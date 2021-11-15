ICYMI: Bootsy Collins Surprises Fan

0 0
Bootsy Collins Surprises Fan
Only 9 years old, Ellen Alaverdyan has serious skills on the bass! The talented youngster performs for the audience after dishing to Steve Harvey about her soulful influences. She also gets an incredible surprise from two of her biggest inspirations: music icons Bootsy Collins and Earth, Wind & Fire!
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
