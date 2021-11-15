November 16, 2021

ICYMI: Bootsy Collins Surprises Fan

Sammi Turano November 15, 2021
Only 9 years old, Ellen Alaverdyan has serious skills on the bass! The talented youngster performs for the audience after dishing to Steve Harvey about her soulful influences. She also gets an incredible surprise from two of her biggest inspirations: music icons Bootsy Collins and Earth, Wind & Fire!

