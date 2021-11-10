November 10, 2021

Hanna Official Trailer Released

Sammi Turano November 10, 2021
Season Three of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes, including former military man and intelligence operative, Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta), are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Hanna is written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who also serves as Executive Producer. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios. Tom Coan is Executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements serving as Executive Producers, alongside Scott Nemes.

