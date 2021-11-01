0 0

Dancing With The Stars Queen Night Recap for 11/1/2021

Tonight is Queen Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jive

Song: Don’t Stop Me Now

Sammi: This is the perfect way to kick off the night. The jive is definitely her dance, especially since she used to be a Rockette. It was fun, sassy and made me smile from start to finish.

Len: He reprimands her for the lift and her footwork.

Derek:She did well, but it was not her best.

Bruno: He jumps on the table in joy because he was such a huge fan of the dance.

Carrie Ann: She needs to push out of her comfort zone.

Scores: 8-8-8-9=33/40

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Fat Bottomed Girls

Sammi: These two just get cuter and cuter every week. It is obvious she is having the time of her life out there and putting everything into each dance.

Derek: She didn’t miss a step.

Bruno: She is a lean, mean, quickstep queen.

Carrie Ann: She put so much grace into the dance.

Len: He would have liked a bit more body contact, but enjoyed it.

Scores: 10-8-10-10=38/40

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Another One Bites The Dust

Sammi: I never would have thought to make this song into a paso doble song, but here you go. Daniella proved once again that she is the queen of choreography and Iman is her incredible apprentice. This legit proved that he is on his way to the finals.

Bruno: He gives him places to improve, but overall he loved it.

Carrie Ann: She also loved it, but also wants him to improve in some places.

Len: He isn’t sure this is his dance.

Derek: He loved the abs, the dance, not so much.

Scores: 9-7-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: American Idol star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Somebody to Love

Carrie Ann: She was on her feet, screaming over how much she loved it.

Len: He is finishing strong.

Derek:He loved it.

Bruno: It was brilliant.

Scores: 9-9-10-10=38/40

Celebrity: The Miz

Claim to Fame: WWE/Reality star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Radio Ga Ga

Sammi: He seems to be very tense tonight. He usually has a lot of confidence on the dance floor, but tonight, he seems to be lost. That is not to say he was dancing badly, he is still impressive, but there is something lacking tonight.

Len: He needs to be more natural.

Derek: His rise and falls are impressive.

Bruno: He tells him to be a bit more fluid.

Carrie Ann: He needs to relax more.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Tango

Song: Body language

Sammi: These two are flawless together I love the same outfits in different colors, the power behind each move and the drama…..ohh…that drama! They are fantastic.

Derek: He loved it.

Bruno: It was a supermodel tango.

Carrie Ann: She has grown from kid to full on adult.

Len:It was beautiful, but he wanted more light and shade.

Scores: 10-9-10-10-39/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: We Will Rock You

Sammi: She seems to be getting more and more confident on the dance floor and dancing with a partner. Despite the slip and apparently feeling sick, she did fantastic.

Bruno: She did so well, despite the slip.

Carrie Ann: She is an inspiration.

Len: She did a sterling job.

Derek: Not her best, but he loves her.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: You’re My Best Friend

Sammi: My heart breaks hearing about the loss of his best friend. Seeing him pour that emotion into the dance made it that much better. It was emotional, gorgeous, and powerful.

Carrie Ann:She finally saw true joy while he danced.

Len: It was a delightful dance, but not his best dance.

Derek: It was a refreshing, soft dance and his best dance.

Bruno: It was a true, honest performance.

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Killer Queen

Sammi: She is proving that she is a contender once again. I am always in awe watching her because she is such a classy, beautiful dancer.

Bruno: She was a queen on the dance floor.

Carrie Ann: She enjoyed it, but noticed a little error at the end.

Len: It had a sophistication to it.

Derek: She did a regal performance.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Group Dances:

Jive – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

The Miz and Witney Carson

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach–2 points

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke–2 points

Foxtrot – “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy–4 points

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Viennese Waltz – “We Are The Champions”

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten–1 point

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber–1 point

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev–2 points

RESULTS! In an incredibly shocking turn of events the couples who are in the bottom two are……The Miz and Witney and JoJo and Jenna.

Bruno votes to save JoJo.

Carrie Ann votes to save JoJo.

Derek votes to save. JoJo.

The Miz and Witney are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!

