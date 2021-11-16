November 16, 2021

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed With COVID-19

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Semi-Finals" - The penultimate episode will feature this seasonÕs six remaining couples battling it out in two rounds of dances for a spot in the finale, as they also face a double elimination live, MONDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) DEREK HOUGH

Sammi Turano November 16, 2021
Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough  has just revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, just one week before the show’s season finale. The six time mirror ball winner made the announcement on Instagram, saying that he just found out his diagnosis. He says that he was fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

Get well soon, Derek!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
