Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed With COVID-19
Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough has just revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, just one week before the show’s season finale. The six time mirror ball winner made the announcement on Instagram, saying that he just found out his diagnosis. He says that he was fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine.
