0 0

Read Time: 25 Second

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed With COVID-19

Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough has just revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, just one week before the show’s season finale. The six time mirror ball winner made the announcement on Instagram, saying that he just found out his diagnosis. He says that he was fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

Get well soon, Derek!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts