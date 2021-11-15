0 0

Dancing With The Stars 30 Semifinals Recap

Tonight is Semifinals Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Redemption Round:

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Coach: Bruno Tonioli

Dance: Salsa

Song: “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo

Sammi: What a fun way to begin the show.The two of them are so fun to watch and seem to be shining more and more every week. There is something about them that makes me smile every week.

Bruno: He is improving in terms of hips and choreography.

Carrie Ann: Fantastic, but watch the energy in the feet.

Len: It was a full on salsa, but a bit flat footed.

Derek: It was well done, despite some arm misses.

Scores: 9-9-8-9=35/40

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Coach: Len Goodman

Dance: Rumba

Song: “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole

Sammi: I keep thinking of Dawson’s Creek because this was the show’s theme song. That being said, it was a beautiful, sensual dance that showed she had no business being in the bottom three last week.

Len: It was fantastic.

Derek: It was articulate and well done.

Bruno: It was beautiful.

Carrie Ann: She enjoyed it, but there was a lift.

Scores: 8-10-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Coach: Carrie Ann Inaba

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé

Sammi: This is the moment I have been waiting for all season! Our little Suni blossomed into a woman before our very eyes.

Carrie Ann: It was full on and powerful.

Len:It was terrific.

Derek: He loves Suni 2.0 blossoming and is so proud of her.

Bruno: He loved it, despite the bounce.

Scores: 10-9-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Argentine Tango

Coach: Len Goodman

Song: “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project

Sammi: This is a redemption like no other. I personally enjoyed their original dance, but this one brought it to a whole new level. It was hard to tell who was the pro at some points.

Len: It was bloody brilliant!

Derek: He agrees that it was brilliant.

Bruno: It was outstanding!

Carrie Ann: It was passionate and powerful.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Coach: Derek Hough

Dance: Tango

Song: “Telephone” by Martynas

Sammi: WOW!

Derek: It was fantastic!

Bruno: Work on the hold, but otherwise he loved it.

Carrie Ann: There was so much magic in it.

Len: It was a vast improvement and brilliant.

Scores: 9-9-10-9=37/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Coach: Len Goodman

Dance: Tango

Song: “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia

Sammi: I wish that it wasn’t so dark on the dance floor because it takes away from such an incredible dance. The strobe lights are also very distracting. This is no fault of their own, but I feel bad for them because it is hard to focus.

Len: He loved how much they improved.

Derek: He is in awe of them.

Bruno: They were on fire.

Carrie Ann: There was a lift, she enjoyed it.

Scores: 9-10-10-10=39/40

Second Dance Round:

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Contemporary

Song:Thunder by Imagine Dragons

Sammi: It is a beautiful dance, but the lights make it hard to focus. The two of them have such a gorgeous chemistry that makes their performances that much better.

Len: He loved how the dance mirrored the music.

Derek: He can feel her love of dance.

Bruno: He loved the wonderful light and motion.

Carrie Ann: She danced from her heart and soul.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango

Sammi:

Derek: He loved the opening image.

Bruno: He appreciates how he really went for it.

Carrie Ann: So well done!

Len: He has come so far.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Contemporary

Song: “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

Sammi: That was so breathtakingly enchanting. Tonight seems to be the night we are seeing her all grown up as well as a dancer. WOW. I am speechless.

Bruno: He loved seeing her express herself.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of her and all she accomplished this season.

Len: She danced with feeling.

Derek: He loves her inward realization.

Scores: 10-9-10-9=38/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Contemporary

Song: “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi

Sammi: It was like watching two angels floating in the air. There was something so moving about the performance that I think everyone was left in awe. Her grandma being there was just icing on the cake.

Carrie Ann: It was powerful.

Len: She did fantastic.

Derek: It was the best contemporary dance on the show ever.

Bruno: They looked like angels.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Song: “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West

Sammi: I think he may have just won with this dance. If nothing else, he got himself a place in the finals. Those lifts, the passion, the chemistry…..all of it was just unbelievable.

Len: He loved the lifts, but thought it was too lyrical.

Derek: It was so amazing.

Bruno: It was heartstopping.

Carrie Ann: It had everything she wanted to see in a dance.

Scores: 10-9-10-9=38/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Contemporary

Song: “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii

Sammi: I cannot stop crying…and I doubt that there is a dry eye in that ballroom. It is obvious how much she loves Nick and this was a beautiful tribute to him.

Derek: She will always have this moment.

Bruno: She touched the heart of the nation.

Carrie Ann: There are no words.

Len:She did fantastic.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

RESULTS! Melora and Artem are eliminated.

Amanda and Alan and Suni and Sasha are in the bottom two.

Carrie Ann votes to save Amanda and Alan.

Derek decides to save Amanda and Alan.

Bruno decides to save Amanda and Alan.

Suni and Sasha are eliminated.

Finale next week, stay tuned!

