0 0

Read Time: 4 Minute, 29 Second

Dancing With The Stars 30 Finale: The Winner IS…….

Tonight is FINALE Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge. Derek Hough is out due to his recent COVID diagnosis.

First Round:

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese waltz/Paso Doble fusion

Song: “Never Tear Us Apart” by Bishop Briggs

Sammi:What a way to kick off the finale! As always, her dancing is on point, but tonight she took it to a whole new level. It is obvious she is in this to win it and this dance proves it!

Julianne: She loves how she found the balance between both dances.

Bruno: It was a dangerous, sizzling combination.

Carrie Ann: She looked a bit tentative, but it was fabulous.

Len: She is an eclipse of a dancer.

Scores: 9-10-9-10=38/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Paso doble/cha cha cha fusion

Song: “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue

Sammi: He has proven that he is one heck of a dancer. I knew nothing about him previous to the show, but he has quickly become one of my favorites. Cheryl bringing back her

Bruno: Mission accomplished!

Carrie Ann: He really proved himself.

Len: He was brilliant.

Julianne:He is an even bigger fish in global pond.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Tango/Cha cha cha fusion

Song: “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX

Sammi: JoJo is so cute and her spirit surpasses the greats before her….The Gooch, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Carson Kressley….and she has got the talent to boot! What a way to end her journey.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of her.

Len: He loved it!

Julianne: She proved she can do and be all things.

Bruno: She worked it perfectly.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Cha cha cha/foxtrot fusion

Song: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Sammi: This is the best dance of the night so far. I have loved these two from the beginning and love them more each and every week. Seeing them come this far is incredible and if nothing else, he is the most improved dancer of the season.

Len: He is the underdog who bit back.

Julianne: He remained true to himself all season and she loves it!

Bruno: The eagle has risen as king of the ballroom!

Carrie Ann: He brings her so much joy with his dancing.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

FREESTYLE:

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Freestyle

Song: “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

Sammi: OMG! This tops all of Cheryl’s freestyles, BAR NONE. I cannot even put into words how incredible and fun that was to watch….this is going to be a hard act to follow.

Julianne: His true self is shining through.

Bruno: Out, loud, proud and fabulous.

Carrie Ann: He was FANTASTIC.

Len: Wild, wacky and wonderful!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Freestyle

Song: “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay

Sammi:What a way to kick off the finale! As always, her dancing is on point, but tonight she took it to a whole new level. It is obvious she is in this to win it and this dance proves it!

Bruno: She is shining righter than ever.

Carrie Ann: Thank you for this journey.

Len: It has just been wonderful.

Julianne: This is only her beginning.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Born This Way by Lady Gaga

Sammi: YASSSS QUEEN! YASSS QUEEN! They nailed every moment of this dance, not because of the choreography, but because it was SO SO JOJO!!! There is nothing left to say except GET IT, GIRL!!!

Carrie Ann: She cannot stop gushing over how amazing she did..

Len: He loved seeing her grow every week.

Julianne: She is making change

Bruno: She makes things so much better for all.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Freestyle

Song:“Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clen

Sammi: I said it before and I will say it again. I have loved these two from the beginning and love them more each and every week. Seeing them come this far is incredible and if nothing else, he is the most improved dancer of the season.

Len: This season was like a book…and the end is minutes away.

Julianne: This is her favorite freestyle in 30 seasons.

Bruno: He loved every moment.

Carrie Ann: It was so sick and so good!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

4th place: Amanda and Alan

3rd place: Cody and Cheryl

2nd place: JoJo and Jenna

WINNER: IMAN AND DANIELLA!!!

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS AND SEE YOU NEXT SEASON!!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts